CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago rapper G Herbo and five other men stand indicted on charges of using stolen credit cards to charter private jets, rent exotic cars and a villa in Jamaica, and buy designer puppies.

The indictment was issued by a grand jury on Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, but it was not unsealed until Wednesday.

G Herbo – real name Herbert Wright III – was charged along with Antonio Strong, Joseph Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender.

They are accused of using the stolen credit card information for private jet and yacht charters, exotic car rentals, luxury hotel and vacation rentals, designer puppies, private chef and security guard services, limousine and chauffeur searches, commercial airline flights, consumer good, and meals.

They flew all around the country using the stolen information to pay for it, the indictment said.

The stolen information included actual credit cardholder’s names, addresses, payment card account numbers, security codes, and expiration dates, the indictment said.

The transactions were all successfully processed, the indictment said. The cardholders generally did end up disputing the charges, which ended up getting reversed – with the merchants left to take the losses.

The defendants obtained the credit card information from the dark web and from co-conspirators, the indictment said.

They were charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

This week, G Herbo made Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30” list, which highlights young leaders and entrepreneurs.

