CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure building near the Quad Cities will dominate our weather pattern.
This will block any approaching systems.
The low for Wednesday night is 27 under clear skies.
With dry air in place, it will be clear and quiet for several days. The high for Thursday is 42, Friday 43.
The normal high is 40 degrees.
