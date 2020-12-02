DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure building near the Quad Cities will dominate our weather pattern.

This will block any approaching systems.

Next 12 Hours: 12.02.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 27 under clear skies.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 12.02.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

With dry air in place, it will be clear and quiet for several days. The high for Thursday is 42, Friday 43.

7 Day Forecast: 12.02.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The normal high is 40 degrees.

