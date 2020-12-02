CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Transit Authority Red Line service has been halted from Fullerton to Garfield due to smoke in the subway section of the line.

The shutdown had just been to Sox-35th, but it was extended to 47th Street and then Garfield Boulevard. A Red Line train was also evacuated at Cermak-Chinatown, but it was not clear if that incident was connected.

The Fire Department reported smoke conditions in the subway near the Roosevelt station and said exhaust fans were running. Power was cut off between 27th Street and Grand Avenue, the Fire Department said.

A garbage fire at 15th and Clark streets was to blame for the fire, the CFD said.

Source of fire in subway is rubbish near 15th and Clark. Being extinguished now. Power off from Grand to 27th street pic.twitter.com/Fg4EJNdbdq — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 3, 2020

The smoke conditions were improving by just before 6 p.m., the CFD said. There were no injuries.

CTA Updates

Red Line service as of the evening rush was only running between 47th and 95th on the South Side and between Fullerton and Howard on the north.

Shuttle buses are available, and the CTA also advised finding alternate routes.

Meanwhile, a train was stalled near the Cermak-Chinatown stop around 6:45 p.m., and it had to be evacuated. It was not clear if or how that incident was released to the smoke in the subway.

