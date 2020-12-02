CHICAGO (CBS) — Yedidia Keltu, a 12-year-old boy who had been reported missing from Rogers Park, has been found safe.
Police said Yedidia was reported missing Tuesday, after he had last been seen in the 6800 block of Wolcott Avenue, police said.
Wednesday morning, police said Yedidia had been found alive and well.
