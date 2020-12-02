DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Missing, Missing Boy, Rogers Park, Yedidia Keltu

CHICAGO (CBS) — Yedidia Keltu, a 12-year-old boy who had been reported missing from Rogers Park, has been found safe.

Police said Yedidia was reported missing Tuesday, after he had last been seen in the 6800 block of Wolcott Avenue, police said.

Wednesday morning, police said Yedidia had been found alive and well.

