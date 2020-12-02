CHICAGO (CBS) — Postal problems have been a side effect of the pandemic – but not in this case.

People served by the Mount Greenwood Post Office – which serves the Mount Greenwood neighborhood as well as southwest suburban Alsip and Merrionette Park, and the nearby section of unincorporated Cook County called Garden Homes – told CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot they have had mail problems for more than 18 months.

The people who spoke for this story are from different neighborhoods, but they have the same problem.

“It’s been a total nightmare,” said Ron Anderson of Alsip.

They haven’t gotten mail for several weeks.

“Since November 11th, we have not received a carrier at the house,” said Joseph Sperlin of Alsip.

“Next week, we’ll be waiting for two checks, and I’m waiting for some insurance bills that have to be paid by the end of the month,” said Lynn Mitchell of Garden Homes.

“It’s always been slow here, but not like it is now,” Sperlin said. “Now, it’s just absolutely ridiculous.”

All of these people say the Mount Greenwood Post Office, 3349 W. 111th St., is supposed to deliver their mail – but delivery isn’t consistent.

“We have been missing bank statements, credit card statements, gas bill, electric bill, water bill, a payroll check,” Sperlin said.

“I’m waiting for packages,” Anderson said. “I’m waiting for prescriptions.”

Mitchell said when she saw a mail carrier on Tuesday, for the first time in three weeks, the new hire told her: “‘We’ve got thousands and thousands of things to distribute,’ and she said, ‘We’re trying the best we can.’”

On Wednesday, we saw the Post Office loading dock filled with bags and packages. Sperlin, and Heather Cozzi of Garden Homes, say they started tracking their mail and packages through Postal Service website.

“We are short about 32 pieces of mail,” Sperlin said.

The only way they’ve gotten some of their mail, is to go to the Post Office.

“They gave me about four pieces of mail, and then when I got home from the Post Office, I had about five pieces in my actual mailbox – but I’m still missing mail,” Cozzi said.

The U.S. Postal Service told us the Mount Greenwood facility is expected to fully catch up on mail deliveries this weekend, including Sunday delivery if needed.

They say delays are due to a lack of resources to match the workload created by the pandemic.

Le Mignot got no comment when asked about delivery delays pre-pandemic.

