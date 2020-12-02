CHICAGO (CBS) — A catering company crippled after an arsonist set fire to three delivery trucks early this morning.

CBS 2’s Brandon Merano talked to the business owner Wednesday and has the story.

All that’s left of Jewell catering’s delivery trucks are busted windows and burned up seats.

“It’s unfortunate, you know, this neighborhood has been safe for many, many years. And this happens. It’s unexpected,” said caterer Carlos Orjuela.

Early Wednesday morning, an arsonist set fire to nearly all of the catering company’s delivery trucks.

“Police were here, the fire department was here, but we don’t have any information as of right now,” said Orjuela.

Security video shows the person breaking into the parking lot of Jewell Catering around 12:30 Wednesday morning. CBS 2 spoke to the business owner who said, for now, he’ll have to rent trucks to keep his business running while he looks for replacements for his trucks.

Orjuela said it couldn’t have come at a worse time for the business.

“We shut down back in March and we laid off most of our employees,” he said. “So right now only the sales team and a couple of chefs are working.”

As for who started the fire, Orjuela said it’s anyone’s best guess. The owner of the company said police are using security cameras in the area to track down and arrest the arsonist, but in the meantime, all he and employees like Orjuela can do is wait.

“Now with the pandemic and everything that is happening, you don’t want to have extra expenses like renting trucks and all that,” Orjuela said. “It’s just unfortunate.”

Tonight at 6 on @cbschicago a business owner gets hit with yet another burden after trying to keep his business afloat during the pandemic. @Chicago_Police are looking for the person responsible. pic.twitter.com/kOxqYEyl5q — Brandon Merano (@Brandon_Merano) December 2, 2020

