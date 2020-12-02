DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were searching for whoever was behind a crime spree that left a street littered with broken glass in West Rogers Park.

In the 6000 block of North Oakley Avenue just north of Peterson Avenue, car owners found 18 vehicles with shattered windows at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday. Some had items missing.

“It’s Christmastime, holiday time, and all the COVID going on – why would you do that?” said Stephanie Williams. “People are already in a bind – like me, I’ve got to pay rent, and I’ve got to pay for a new window.:

Williams said one neighbor claims this is the second time her car window was broken.

