CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were searching for whoever was behind a crime spree that left a street littered with broken glass in West Rogers Park.
In the 6000 block of North Oakley Avenue just north of Peterson Avenue, car owners found 18 vehicles with shattered windows at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday. Some had items missing.
“It’s Christmastime, holiday time, and all the COVID going on – why would you do that?” said Stephanie Williams. “People are already in a bind – like me, I’ve got to pay rent, and I’ve got to pay for a new window.:
Williams said one neighbor claims this is the second time her car window was broken.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- On First Night Of Winter Overnight Parking Ban, 230 Chicagoans Did Not Get The Message
- McHenry County Restaurants Continue To Defy Indoor Dining Ban As Governor Says It Will Continue For Weeks
- As Unemployment Numbers Rise, One Man Says He Has Had No Money For 8 Months And Counting And Is Getting No Help