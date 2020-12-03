CHICAGO (CBS)– Through this employment crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and talking with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.

This week, we asked our career coach about temp jobs, side hustles and seasonal positions. Should you add them to your resume?

“if you want to a role on your resume that is a little unrelated to the work that you would normally be doing full time, the the key is to be prepared to explain that to an employer and I can assure you employers are going to be very understanding of the fact that people have been out of work for longer periods of time,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said.

Alves, told CBS 2 in that case, you can get creative and find relevant skills that translate to the role you’re looking for. But Alves adds if the temp or side gig work is totally unrelated to your professional role, it may not help in your job search.

“If it’s a short term job I would probably steer clear of adding it to your resume, but if it lasts a little bit longer, you might add it and highlight those skills highlights the skills and that experience that is relevant to the type of work you will be pursuing long term,” she said.

Also From CBS Chicago: