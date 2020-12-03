CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana reported 8,527 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most reported in a single day during the pandemic, as well as 60 more deaths, among the highest reported so far.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Indiana Department of Health has reported a total of 359,430 cases of COVID-19, as well as 5,748 deaths. Another 285 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients who were not tested for the virus.
Every county is rated as a “red zone” based on cases per 100,000 people.
The test positivity rate for all tests in Indiana stands at 11.4%, and the positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.7%. Both of those are down from peaks of 26.9% and 35.2%, respectively, during the first wave of the pandemic.
The five-county region of Northwest Indiana reported its tenth-highest daily case count, with 850 new infections. The test positivity rate in the region stands at 14.8%, and the positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23%. An additional six deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 711.
Indiana also near-record hospitalizations on Thursday, with 3,362 virus patients being treated in hospitals statewide, the eighth highest daily total so far, just shy of the record 3,460 hospitalizations reported two days earlier. COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly doubled in Indiana in the past month.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- On First Night Of Winter Overnight Parking Ban, 230 Chicagoans Did Not Get The Message
- McHenry County Restaurants Continue To Defy Indoor Dining Ban As Governor Says It Will Continue For Weeks
- As Unemployment Numbers Rise, One Man Says He Has Had No Money For 8 Months And Counting And Is Getting No Help