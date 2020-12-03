DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dan Ryan Expressway, Dan Ryan Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., a trooper saw shots fired in the southbound lanes near 39th Street. The trooper followed the vehicle involved to 79th and Perry where two people were taken into custody.

Police recovered a gun and several shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

