CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Police said around 3:30 a.m., a trooper saw shots fired in the southbound lanes near 39th Street. The trooper followed the vehicle involved to 79th and Perry where two people were taken into custody.
Police recovered a gun and several shell casings.
No injuries were reported.
