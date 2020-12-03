DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in The Loop overnight.

The head-on crash took place on Lower Wacker and Columbus drives, just after midnight. Both cars were seen with heavy front-end damage.

According to Chicago police, a 70-year-old woman was rushed to Northwestern Hospital where she died.

The other driver ran away from the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

