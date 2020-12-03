CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in The Loop overnight.
The head-on crash took place on Lower Wacker and Columbus drives, just after midnight. Both cars were seen with heavy front-end damage.
According to Chicago police, a 70-year-old woman was rushed to Northwestern Hospital where she died.
The other driver ran away from the scene.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
