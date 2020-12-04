CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl is dead after being shot in the head in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday evening, while trying to help a friend who was being beaten in an alley.
Police said 16-year-old Lizzette Mata and a 19-year-old man were walking home in an alley in the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, when a group of five or six men jumped out of a car and began beating the 19-year-old.
Lizzette ran to get help from a nearby friend, an 18-year-old man, and when the two came running back to help the 19-year-old, his attackers ran back to their car and started shooting.
The 19-year-old and 18-year-old took cover, and realized Lizzette was lying in the alley, with a gunshot wound to the forehead.
Lizzette was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The 19-year-old man suffered a cut to his head and was treated at the scene.
No one was in custody Friday afternoon.
Area One detectives are investigating.
