CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago will now pull the plug on the city’s Christmas tree nightly at 11 p.m. It’s part of new restrictions in place at Millennium Park after a lack of social distancing, especially on weekends. These measures come a week after hundreds of teens came down to Millennium Park and spilled onto streets downtown causing a huge commotion.
A few fights were reported and there was damage to property, but Chicago police did not arrest anyone.
The city insists what happened with hundreds meeting up is not the reason for the restriction.
The measures go beyond jut cutting the lights. Park security will check bags as people enter and exit. The city says bag checks are just like the procedures for past events a Millennium Park.
While everyone tried to make the best of the holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city stresses the extra security efforts are in place to protect the health and safety of everyone in the area.
The park opens daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Face coverings are required, and to keep everyone safe, the city reminds that groups of 10 or more cannot gather. Everyone must be able to stay a safe distance from others.