CHICAGO (CBS) — Lakeside snow showers return Wednesday night and linger through the morning commute.
The low is in the lower 30s for Wednesday night.
With steady temperatures through the night and into the morning hovering around the freezing mark, patchy, freezing drizzle may mix into the picture.
There is then a chance of scattered snow showers through the day Thursday. Minor amounts are expected, with most accumulations near Lake Michigan.
The high or Thursday is 36.
It will be dry Friday with a high of 40. A fast-moving system Saturday could bring rain or snow showers.
