DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lakeside snow showers return Wednesday night and linger through the morning commute.

The low is in the lower 30s for Wednesday night.

Wednesday 10 p.m.: 12.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

With steady temperatures through the night and into the morning hovering around the freezing mark, patchy, freezing drizzle may mix into the picture.

Thursday 7 a.m.: 12.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

There is then a chance of scattered snow showers through the day Thursday. Minor amounts are expected, with most accumulations near Lake Michigan.

Snowfall Tracker: 12.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high or Thursday is 36.

7 Day Forecast: 12.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be dry Friday with a high of 40. A fast-moving system Saturday could bring rain or snow showers.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 

Mary Kay Kleist