By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Public Schools, COVID-19, In-Person Learning

CHICAGO (CBS) — A majority of Chicago parents say they are keeping their children at home as Chicago Public Schools plans to head back to the classroom in a matter of weeks.

New number from the district show only 77,000 — just one-third — of about 210,000 students will be returning.

Elementary and pre-kindergarten programs and special needs children plan to return to in-person learning.

Doors open for pre-kindergarten and special needs student on Jan. 11. Elementary school children go back three weeks later.

