CHICAGO (CBS) — A majority of Chicago parents say they are keeping their children at home as Chicago Public Schools plans to head back to the classroom in a matter of weeks.
New number from the district show only 77,000 — just one-third — of about 210,000 students will be returning.
Elementary and pre-kindergarten programs and special needs children plan to return to in-person learning.
Doors open for pre-kindergarten and special needs student on Jan. 11. Elementary school children go back three weeks later.
