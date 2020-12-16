CHICAGO (CBS) — A man broke into a woman’s Edgewater home and attacked her with a hammer in a domestic incident Wednesday morning, police said.
The 24-year-old woman said at 9:53 a.m., the man forced his way into her home in the 6100 block of North Kenmore Avenue just south of the Loyola University Lake Shore Campus, grabbed a hammer, and hit her with it. He also damaged a wall inside, police said.
The man then ran off, fleeing north on Kenmore Avenue.
The victim was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, police said.
No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the incident was domestic in nature, but did not specify the relationship between the assailant and the victim.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- Lightfoot Sidesteps Questions About Why City Lawyers Tried to Keep Disturbing Body Camera Video Secret
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk