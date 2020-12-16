DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Domestic Attack, Edgewater, hammer attack, Kenmore Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man broke into a woman’s Edgewater home and attacked her with a hammer in a domestic incident Wednesday morning, police said.

The 24-year-old woman said at 9:53 a.m., the man forced his way into her home in the 6100 block of North Kenmore Avenue just south of the Loyola University Lake Shore Campus, grabbed a hammer, and hit her with it. He also damaged a wall inside, police said.

The man then ran off, fleeing north on Kenmore Avenue.

The victim was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident was domestic in nature, but did not specify the relationship between the assailant and the victim.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff