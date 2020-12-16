CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen had a close call in Fox Lake after going out on a frozen lake to take pictures.
First responders were called out to a pond near Grand and Devlin where they found a 13-year-old boy standing in a hole in the ice.
WATCH- video given to me by the person who called 911 shows a 13 year old boy falling through the ice at a Fox Lake apartment complex around 1030am. Thankfully the boy is okay, he was treated for hypothermia and went back home with his mother. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GPfCUIjVIC
— Brandon Merano (@Brandon_Merano) December 16, 2020
He had gone out to take pictures, fell through and could not make his way back to shore.
Fortunately the water was only about 4 feet deep. He was trapped for about five minutes before emergency responders were able to bring him back to shore safely.
The boy was treated for hypothermia on scene and went home with is mom where he is recovering.
It’s not the first time this has happened. A woman in the area told CBS 2’s Brandon Merano her 12-year-old daughter fell through the ice last year. She said last year alone four kids fell through the ice while playing on the pond.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- Lightfoot Sidesteps Questions About Why City Lawyers Tried to Keep Disturbing Body Camera Video Secret
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk