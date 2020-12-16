DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen had a close call in Fox Lake after going out on a frozen lake to take pictures.

First responders were called out to a pond near Grand and Devlin where they found a 13-year-old boy standing in a hole in the ice.

He had gone out to take pictures, fell through and could not make his way back to shore.

Fortunately the water was only about 4 feet deep. He was trapped for about five minutes before emergency responders were able to bring him back to shore safely.

The boy was treated for hypothermia on scene and went home with is mom where he is recovering.

It’s not the first time this has happened. A woman in the area told CBS 2’s Brandon Merano her 12-year-old daughter fell through the ice last year. She said last year alone four kids fell through the ice while playing on the pond.

