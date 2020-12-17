MLB Tells Managers Spring Training Will Start On Time, But Cubs' David Ross Says Nothing Set In StoneSpring training will start on time – that is what Major League Baseball is telling managers – including the Cubs’ David Ross.

Zach LaVine, Coby White On Game As Bulls Blow Out OKC In Preseason MatchupNew Head Coach Billy Donovan on Wednesday brought his Bulls to Oklahoma City, where he coached the last five years.

No. 21 Duke Beats Notre Dame In ACC OpenerSophomore forward Matthew Hurt scored 18 points and three Duke freshmen also cracked double digits as the 21st-ranked Blue Devils opened Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night with a win over Notre Dame.

Morris And Church Help DePaul Women Beat KentuckyDePaul wasn’t going to let its second shot at a top 10 team end the way its first did.

MLB Officially Recognizes Negro Leagues As Having Major League Status After 100 YearsMajor League Baseball is correcting what it calls a “longtime oversight” in the game’s history.

Bears Defensive Lineman Mario Edwards Jr. Accused Of Misdemeanor AssaultBears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault against a woman in North Carolina.