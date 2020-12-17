CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries or snow showers are possible Thursday morning, but won’t be materializing into as impactful a snow event as previously expected.
A dusting of snow is certainly possible, with potentially a few tenths of an inch of accumulation in northwest Indiana.
Drivers should watch for slick spots, especially along the lakefront.
Thursday’s high will reach around 36°, and then we’ll get a warmup the next few days, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s Friday through Sunday and early next week.
Saturday also brings the potential for a few scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with a little snow.
