CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Illinois hospitals are preparing to receive their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, but the number of vaccine doses promised to Illinois in the next two weeks has been cut in half.

The first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for Edward Hospital in Naperville arrived around 6:15 a.m. The hospital is expecting nearly 2,000 doses to arrive on Thursday.

Vaccination of hospital employees will begin Thursday afternoon.

Edward-Elmhurst Health, which operates Edward and Elmhurst hospitals, has been waiting for this for about two days now.

Earlier this week, a spokesman said they hoped to get the vaccine on Tuesday, then Wednesday, and later learned it wouldn’t arrive until Thursday.

Meantime, the federal government is cutting in half the amount of Pfizer vaccines headed to states the next two weeks.

The initial estimate of 8 million doses scheduled for distribution next week has been reduced to 4.3 million. Another 8.8 million doses scheduled to be delivered to states a week after that also has been cut to 4.3 million doses.

Gov. JB Pritzker said that means deliveries to Illinois also will be cut in half the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

The governor called the reduction in vaccine shipments disappointing news for the state’s effort to fight COVID-19.

“I now no longer fully believe projections that are put in front of us by the federal government,” Pritzker said.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement regarding the the number of incoming doses to CBS 2:

Operation Warp Speed allocation numbers locked in with states have not been changed or adjusted. Only three official allocations have been provided to states: Week 1 Pfizer allocations were provided Friday, Nov. 20; week 1 Moderna allocations were provided Friday, Nov. 27; and week 2 Pfizer allocations were provided Tuesday, Dec. 14. Those are the only official allocation numbers that have been provided.

Jurisdictions are allocated doses pro rata by population over 18 years old. Allocations will depend on the amount of vaccine available. Each week, OWS will let states know how many doses are available to order against for the coming week. Shipments to a jurisdiction may arrive over several days.

Operation Warp Speed remains on track to allocate enough vaccine for about 20 million Americans to receive their first doses before the end of the month, pending Moderna receiving an EUA.”

While it is a major setback for the Pfizer drug late month, the Moderna drug should be coming online next week and those impacted weeks.

Also From CBS Chicago: