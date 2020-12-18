CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a simple trade: give a coat, get a cookie.
People dropped off coats at Vanille Patisserie in Lincoln Park to get a sweet treat. You can donate a coat through Sunday night at 7:00. The coats will be given to Chicago HOPES for Kids and passed out at shelters.
Volunteers at the Salvation Army were busy loading up cars Friday morning with Angel Tree gifts. The boxes of food and bright red and green bags of toys were put together for families in need. Donors bought toys and clothes for children to make sure they have a gift to open on Christmas Day.
Last year, the Angel Tree program helped 58,000 people in Chicago.
