CHICAGO (CBS) — Roscoe is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
The five-year-old bulldog mix loves cookies and belly rubs, but not necessarily in that order. Roscoe loves people. He has been working on training while enjoying his foster home.
Roscoe is very smart and food motivated. He learns quickly with the help of tasty treats. Because he loves his humans so much, he would prefer finding a home where people are home often and where Roscoe is the only pet.
He promises lots of love and loyalty. Roscoe is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. Visit the organization’s website to check out the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.
If you make a donation to PAWS Chicago, it will be matched up to $75,000. PAWS Chicago is 100% reliant on contributions, so every dollar raised helps to save thousands of animals in need every year.
Go to the PAWS Chicago site to learn more.
Imagine this: you’re doing some shopping and you look over to see… DOG!
Until Dec. 24, cutouts of PAWS animals are gracing the showrooms of @IKEAUSA stores in Schaumburg and Bolingbrook to help them find homes. Want to learn more? We don’t blame you: https://t.co/bBfsD1PNFh pic.twitter.com/J7bOlMgqDc
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) December 17, 2020
