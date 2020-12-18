DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Roscoe is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

The five-year-old bulldog mix loves cookies and belly rubs, but not necessarily in that order. Roscoe loves people. He has been working on training while enjoying his foster home.

(Credit: PAWS Chicago)

Roscoe is very smart and food motivated. He learns quickly with the help of tasty treats. Because he loves his humans so much, he would prefer finding a home where people are home often and where Roscoe is the only pet.

He promises lots of love and loyalty. Roscoe is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. Visit the organization’s website to check out the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.

If you make a donation to PAWS Chicago, it will be matched up to $75,000. PAWS Chicago is 100% reliant on contributions, so every dollar raised helps to save thousands of animals in need every year.

Go to the PAWS Chicago site to learn more.

