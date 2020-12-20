CHICAGO (CBS) — Three women were shot and wounded early Sunday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood on the city’s West Side.
The shooting happened at 1:35 a.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.
The victims were in a parked vehicle when someone in a red Jeep Cherokee fired shots at them, police said.
A 21-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the buttocks. A 25-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face, and a 22-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
As of Sunday afternoon, there was no one in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.
