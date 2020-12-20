CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for a light mix of rain/freezing rain/snow after midnight and then lingering light snow early Monday morning after a low near 31 on Sunday night.
A dusting to a few tenths of an inch is possible, but warming into the 40s later that day means it will melt. A little rain is possible too in the afternoon.
It will be arming up through Wednesday when highs approach 50. But arctic air arrives late Wednesday and rain late that day will change to snow overnight.
Some sticking snow (light overall) is possible early Christmas Eve morning.
The coldest air of season so far settles in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the 20s and wind chills dipping below zero at times.
