No. 3 Ohio St. Runs Past No. 15 Wildcats For Big Ten CrownTrey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns Saturday, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

Illinois Hires Bret Bielema As Head Football Coach, Replacing Lovie SmithBret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois.

Bowman Eager To Set Blackhawks Back On Championship Course

Bears vs. Vikings: Three Things To WatchWill Trubisky’s resurgence continue? Mitchell Trubisky has looked better in his three starts since coming back from the benching, with an offense this week he said is finally more catered to his skill set.

Chiefs-Saints Preview: New Orleans Has 'To Find A Way To Slow Down Kansas City,' Says CBS's Andrew CatalonCan the New Orleans Saints keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, or at least slow them down enough?

Hockey And Harvard: Chicago Steel Player Studying Online While Playing For Steel During PandemicSean wasn’t even supposed to be here. He was set to play college hockey as a freshman at Harvard, yes Harvard, until the Ivy League canceled the entire winter sports season.