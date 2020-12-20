CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with some sun at times in the Chicago area. Temperatures will be just a few degrees colder than Saturday but still above average.
High temperatures will be near or above 40 through Wednesday.
A light rain and snow mix late Sunday night into early Monday may lay down a dusting, but it will melt quickly as temperatures warm above freezing.
Another shot of snow that could stick will arrive late Wednesday into Christmas Eve day. This system will bring with it the coldest air of the season so far. Highs will only be in the 20s on both Christmas Eve and Christmas. Wind chills by Christmas morning could dip down to nearly 15 degrees below zero.
Forecast:
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. High near 40.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Light snow after midnight. Lows near 30.
Extended: Light rain/snow mix early Monday. More snow possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Warming to near 50 by Wednesday then a dramatic drop in temperatures. Just 20s for highs Thursday and Friday.