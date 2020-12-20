CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 6,558 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 53 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 464,354 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 7,070, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 334 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,523,679 people in the state have been tests, up from 2,505,094 on Saturday. A total of 5,260,527 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
ISDH will offer free COVID-19 testing on the following schedule this week:
Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Knox Community Center
55 E. Lake St.
Knox, IN
Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Whitley County 4-H Center
680 W. Squawbuck Rd.
Columbia City, IN
Saturday. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Washington County Fairgrounds
118 N. Fair St.
Salem, IN
Find other testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.