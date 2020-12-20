DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, fatal crash, Princeton Avenue, Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after a crash on the Stevenson Expressway near Chinatown this weekend.

The crash happened on the northeast-bound Stevenson southwest of Princeton Avenue at 11:29 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police said.

A 2000 silver Toyota Avalon was heading inbound on the Stevenson when it veered off the roadway to the right and its driver lost control.

The car first hit some trees in the grassy median and then rolled along the embankment and came to rest on the slip ramp from the southbound Dan Ryan to the inbound Stevenson, state police said.

The 56-year-old man driving the car, who was from Mount Prospect, was killed in the crash.

The teenage girl, from Oak Lawn, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp from the southbound Dan Ryan to the inbound Stevenson was shut down for a traffic crash investigation for more than two hours after the crash.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff