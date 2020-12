Illini Blow First-Half Lead, Fall To Unbeaten RutgersNo. 19 Rutgers (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Illinois on Sunday.

Bears Beat Vikings To Stay In Stride In Playoff RaceDavid Montgomery rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears trampled Minnesota's depleted defense and hung on for a victory on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the expanded playoffs.

Notre Dame Selected For Final College Football Playoff Spot, Will Face No. 1 AlabamaNotre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.

No. 3 Ohio St. Runs Past No. 15 Wildcats For Big Ten CrownTrey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns Saturday, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

Illinois Hires Bret Bielema As Head Football Coach, Replacing Lovie SmithBret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois.

Bowman Eager To Set Blackhawks Back On Championship Course