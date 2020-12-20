CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was rescued Sunday night after he fell into the water at Monroe Harbor.
The 22-year-old man was sitting near the edge of the water and said he accidentally fell in, police said.
The Fire Department and the police Marine Unit assisted him out of the water.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
