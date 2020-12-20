DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lake Michigan, Monroe Harbor, water rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was rescued Sunday night after he fell into the water at Monroe Harbor.

The 22-year-old man was sitting near the edge of the water and said he accidentally fell in, police said.

The Fire Department and the police Marine Unit assisted him out of the water.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff