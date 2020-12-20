DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A small fire broke out in the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse early Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters were called at 12:09 a.m. for a small fire on the fifth floor of the courthouse, at 2650 S. California Ave.

The Fire Department put out the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not known Sunday afternoon.

