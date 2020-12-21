CHICAGO (CBS) — A 71-year-old woman is dead after assailants shot into her house in the Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday night.

At 7:39 p.m., Emma Wright was inside a home in the 10800 block of South Morgan Street when two assailants began shooting into the house from outside, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Wright was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neighbors said, in an area where everybody pretty much knew each other, Wright was well-liked and respected.

“We just heard boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” said a woman who lives in the same neighborhood, and asked we not use her name.

She said the gunshots seemed to go on for a while.

“Then it stopped. Then boom, boom, boom again, and I just slid down off my couch onto the floor,” she said.

Less than 24 hours later, the evidence of those shots was hard to miss, with bullet holes strewn all over Wright’s house.

Neighbors said she’d lived there for more than 30 years.

“This is an elderly woman here. She doesn’t bother nobody, or anything. She’s very well-liked in the neighborhood. So this is really, really sad,” the anonymous neighbor said.

The neighbor we spoke with said she believes Wright’s home was targeted, because of another shooting near her house earlier this year.

“It was something earlier in the summer. They had another issue out here, and a young man passed away, unfortunately,” she said.

Now the hope is that someone will speak up and help police catch the killers.

“They need to do something with these guns. It’s ridiculous, it really is, and it makes people afraid,”

In addition to the woman who spoke to us on camera, another neighbor also said this was a targeted shooting. Police haven’t confirmed that yet, but are asking anyone who knows something about the shooting to contact them at (312) 747-8273.

As of Monday morning, no one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.

