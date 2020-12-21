DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:diapers, Giveaway, Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Families in need can get free diapers in Hyde Park Monday.

Rainbow PUSH is giving out 60,000 diapers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at its headquarters, which is at 930 E. 50th St.

The diapers are being donated by UAW Ford Chicago.

There is a limit of two boxes each, and people are being encouraged to register online before going.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff