By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people escaped an apartment fire Wednesday morning in north suburban Evanston.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. in a garden apartment at 1249 Judson Avenue.

Evanston Fire Department Division Chief Kimberly Kull said when firefighters arrived, the four people who live in the apartment had already escaped the flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within minutes or arriving.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation, but Kull said it was unclear if that person was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

