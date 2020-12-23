CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich is now vaccinated against COVID-19.
Cameras were there when he got his shot just Wednesday morning. The cardinal said he was surprised at how it felt. Cardinal Cupich said it wasn’t painful at all.
In fact he said it felt just like any other shot he’d ever gotten.
Cardinal Cupich and other members of the Catholic clergy got their vaccinations at Saint Anthony Hospital in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.
“I am grateful to St. Anthony Hospital for their efforts to build confidence in this vaccination and to Pope Francis for his clear moral guidance on the COVID-19 vaccines" – @CardinalBCupich https://t.co/5y86Bm8V5v
— Archdiocese Chicago (@archchicago) December 23, 2020
