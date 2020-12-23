OTTAWA, Ill. (CBS) — The mother of a LaSalle County teenager who committed suicide is among five parents suing Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association over COVID-19 restrictions.
They claim their kids suffered severe emotional and physical harm because of the restrictions.
Trevor Till took his own life back in October.
His mother, Lisa Moore, said her son was class president at Seneca High School, a drum major, and the lead on the fall play, “The Music Man.”
But COVID came. There was no prom, and Till’s college experience was anything but normal.
The families claim that because professional and college sports were allowed to continue, the fact that high school were not violates Illinois’ equal protection laws.
But Gov. JB Pritzker said the college teams have significant testing resources.
