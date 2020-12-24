DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver is facing DUI charges after hitting the vehicle of a Metropolitan Water Reclamation District officer’s vehicle.

Police said the officer’s vehicle was rear ended in Berwyn at Harlem and Pershing around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The impaired driver was arrested at the scene and is now facing charges, police said.

