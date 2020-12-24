CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver is facing DUI charges after hitting the vehicle of a Metropolitan Water Reclamation District officer’s vehicle.
Police said the officer’s vehicle was rear ended in Berwyn at Harlem and Pershing around 1 a.m. Thursday.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The impaired driver was arrested at the scene and is now facing charges, police said.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Transit Company In Cook County Not Getting Tens Of Thousands Owed: ‘There’s A Variety Of Things We Didn’t Get Paid For’
- ONLY ON 2: Widow Speaks After Husband Gave Up Jeep Cherokee, Only To Be Shot Dead By Carjackers Anyway In Bridgeport
- Hershey’s Demands Payment From Wauconda’s Side Lot Brewing Over Beer Offerings With Milk Duds, Jolly Ranchers