ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — A man has died after being rescued from a fire in Elgin early Christmas Eve morning.
Elgin firefighters were called at 6:31 a.m. Thursday for a fire in a townhome in the 40 block of Creekside Circle.
Firefighters found heavy flames in a second-floor unit. Additional fire companies were called to the scene and put out the blaze, but also found a man inside the building who was removed in critical condition.
Crews immediately tried to resuscitate the man and rushed him to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.
No one else was reported injured in the fire.
Damage from the fire was estimated at $300,000. A total of four units were damaged, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.
