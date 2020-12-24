DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Calumet Heights, fatal shooting, Oglesby Avenue, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a parked car in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on Thursday.

Around noon, police found the body of the unidentified man – believed to be abut 25 to 35 years old – in a car parked in an alley in the 9300 block of South Oglesby Avenue – close to Advocate Trinity Hospital.

A nearby resident had called police to report a suspicious vehicle in an alley and responding officers found the victim, who police said had been dead for a while.

Area Two detectives were investigating Thursday afternoon.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff