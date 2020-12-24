CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a parked car in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on Thursday.
Around noon, police found the body of the unidentified man – believed to be abut 25 to 35 years old – in a car parked in an alley in the 9300 block of South Oglesby Avenue – close to Advocate Trinity Hospital.
A nearby resident had called police to report a suspicious vehicle in an alley and responding officers found the victim, who police said had been dead for a while.
Area Two detectives were investigating Thursday afternoon.
