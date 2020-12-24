CHICAGO (CBS) — Just like everything else in 2020, Christmas Eve is a little different.
If you still have some last minute gifts to buy, you’re running out of time and options.
Most retailers, such as Walmart, Kohl’s and Macy’s, are closing by 6 p.m. Target will be open until 8 p.m.
If you head out to shop, bring a warm coat as many stores are limiting capacity, leaving some to wait in line.
