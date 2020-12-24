DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Just like everything else in 2020, Christmas Eve is a little different.

If you still have some last minute gifts to buy, you’re running out of time and options.

Most retailers, such as Walmart, Kohl’s and Macy’s, are closing by 6 p.m. Target will be open until 8 p.m.

If you head out to shop, bring a warm coat as many stores are limiting capacity, leaving some to wait in line.

