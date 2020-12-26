CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 3,293 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 66 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 934,142, including 15,865 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 54,462 tests have been reported to the state for a total of 12,939,386.
As of Friday night 4,021 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 874 were in intensive care and 494 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25 is 6.8%.