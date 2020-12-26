DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, Indiana, Indiana State Department Of Health, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday reported 3,896 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 30 deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 492,021 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 7,461, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 340 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 2,595,969 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,586,165 on Friday. A total of 5,517,514 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

