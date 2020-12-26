CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen on Christmas afternoon.
Robert Whitehead, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 3 p.m. in the area of 96th and Bishop driving a red four-door 2015 Hyundai with plate number N439698.
He was wearing blue jeans, a black coat, a red Chicago Bulls sweatshirt and red and black gym shoes.
Whitehead is a Black man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information on Whitehead’s location is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Area Two Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8274.