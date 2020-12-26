CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been a game changer for many people. Some are starting new businesses. Others are taking a hard look at their budgets.
Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle introduces us to a new app and an online tool to help those launching a new business or who want to organize all of their important documents and their budget in one place.
The Fabric app aims to help plan for long-term financial wellbeing, including organizing accounts, life insurance, and wills.
TRUiC is an online tool that can help people who want to start a new business with finances and provide business advice. TRUiC also offers free logos and business plans on their website.
Find more information on TRUiC and the Fabric App on Nichelle’s website.