CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash claimed the life of a Boone County, Illinois, police K9 early Sunday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m. just east of Rockford a sheriff’s deputy was conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 90 when another car slammed into his SUV.
Loki the dog was secured inside, but the SUV was sandwiched between the cars. The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time and received minor injuries from flying debris, police said.
Loki later died at an emergency veterinary hospital.
The driver who caused the crash is charged with driving under the influence and failing to yield for an emergency vehicle.
In a Facebook post Sunday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said it had received a tremendous number of requests to donate to the K9 program. Officials said they are not soliciting donations, but donations can be made directly to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL 61008.