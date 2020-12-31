DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A security breach at Northwestern Memorial.

The hospital said a temp worker got access to patient records they were not allowed to see. The hospital has banned that temp worker.

The person looked up medical records for more than a month. But there was no access to insurance information or Social Security numbers.

Northwestern said there’s no evidence of fraud, but patients should double check any bills they get.

