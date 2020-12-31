CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID numbers in the state continue on the rise with more than 8,000 new cases.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) there were 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 133 additional deaths.
As of Thursday, there were a total of 963,389 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 16,490 deaths. As of Wednesday night, there were 4,093 hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 837 people were in the ICU and 496 hospitalized with COVID were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity for COVID cases as a percent of total test from December 24 – December 30, 2020 is 7.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 24 – December 30, 2020 is now at 9.0%.
On Thursday, IDPH reported 7,374 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. The state’s health department also reported 178 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Public Health Officials Announce 8,009 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/Mxr03diCoU
— IDPH (@IDPH) December 31, 2020
