Cardinals-Rams Preview: 'I Just Don't Know If The Rams Can Generate Enough Points,' Says CBS Sports' Jonathan JonesThe Rams will be relying on unproven backup QB John Wolford in their Week 17 matchup with the Cardinals, with a playoff spot on the line.

Jed Hoyer Calls Report That Cubs Are Shopping Willson Contreras 'Fictional,' Says Other Trades Mark Turn Toward Looking To FutureNew Cubs President of Baseball Operation Jed Hoyer on Wednesday called reports that the Cubs are extensively shopping catcher Willson Contreras “fictional.”

Darious Hall Has 14 Points, But DePaul Falls To UConnUConn rolled past DePaul on Wednesday night for its first Big East Conference win.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Philip Rivers, AJ Dillon Could Help You Win It AllOn the off chance that your fantasy football championship is in Week 17, here's one last round of possible waiver wire pickups.

Bulls Win For First Time This Season As They Top Washington WizardsZach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first victory of the season over the winless Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

No. 16 Northwestern Falls To No. 10 Iowa In Big Ten GameJordan Bohannon scored 24 points, CJ Fredrick added 19 and Luka Garza finished with 18 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 16 Northwestern on Tuesday night.