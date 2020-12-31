CHICAGO (CBS) — Ringing in this new year is forcing a lot of people to get creative during the pandemic.

Some options may include going to a virtual party or concert, with a takeout meal.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves is getting a gauge on how Chicago families are making it one to remember.

We know it is recommended to stay at home. With that, some people feel like they’re missing out. But it means relying on old traditions and even creating new ones.

For many in Chicago, the regular New Year’s Eve fireworks and festivities at Navy Pier is traded in for fun at home. It’s not easy for married couple Rick and Alexis Rosales.

They moved to the city two weeks before the pandemic.

“We definitely wanted to be safe and stay home. “We can’t do most of the things you’d do in a new city,” Alexis said.

But no old traditions means new ones evolve.

“For the holidays, starting with Thanksgiving, we’ve tried to support a new restaurant. We do a takeout order,” said Lakeview East resident Rick Rosales.

And so along with this list of virtual concerts and comedy shows will come a locally prepared meal.

“This year, I’m not cooking. I don’t feel like it. But my mom called me this morning. She said she got black-eyed peas.”

That is a tradition for Imani Amos, along with lighting candles for Kwaanza. The celebrations that pour into the New Year are now over a computer screen.

“What it allows us to do is we get to celebrate with more people in other places now that we’re on online,” Amos said.

And for the smaller ones, this new year is bringing up unimaginable wishes.

“I really hope we can get the vaccine ready, and we can go back to school. (To) start doing more things,” said Emily Herrera. “Having birthday parties again.”

But for a new new year’s tradition, the Herrera kids will have a sleepover, watch Spanish language news and see the ball drop, taking in some type of normalcy.

“Keeping it quiet, but bringing in the new year with lots of love and hope,” Vanessa Herrera said.

State guidelines said home gatherings should stay within your family. Going out is not advised. Chicago police urging people to be safe on all accounts.

