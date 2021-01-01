DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Dwain Williams.

According to CPD Police Superintendent David Brown, the suspect was arrested on a separate warrant. The suspect is being held on a $2 million murder warrant by the FBI in Pennsylvania. The Chicago Police Department said it is awaiting the suspect’s extradition.

The FBI said it did not have comment at this time on the matter.

On December 4, retired Chicago Fire Lieutenant Dwain Williams was shot and killed during a carjacking attempt in Morgan Park.

(Credit: CBS)

Around 2 p.m., Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four men got out and surrounded Williams, according to Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott.

This is a developing story.

