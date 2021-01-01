CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wrigleyville bar is still shut down for breaking COVID-19 rules on New Year’s Even. Police kicked a crowd of people out of The Dugout Bar on West Addison Street.
The bar has been ordered to close indefinitely and is now under investigation by Chicago’s business affairs bureau.
That bureau also shut down a warehouse at 91st and Halsted where people were planning a big party.
Seven places were hit with minor violation notices. Four were hotels with too many people in the lobbies.
Overall the city says most places followed the rules.
