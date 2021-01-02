CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 5,429 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 39 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 523,090 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,055, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 355 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,660,696 people in the state have been tested, up from 2,649,964 on Friday. A total of 5,769,273 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.