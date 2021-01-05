CHICAGO (CBS) — Father Michael Pfleger is stepping away from St. Sabina due to a sexual abuse allegation of a minor more than 40 years ago.

Pfleger is said to be cooperating in the investigation, according to a letter from Blase Cardinal Cupich.

In a letter to St. Sabina parishioners, Cupich wrote: “I write to share some difficult news about your senior pastor, Father Michael Pfleger. I have asked Father Pfleger to step aside from ministry following … an allegation of sexual abuse more than 40 years ago.”

The letter did not provide any further details about the allegation, adding that the Illinois Department Of Children and Family Services and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office have been notified. The church has also contacted the victim to offer support and has begun its investigation.

Early Tuesday evening, the Cabinet of the Faith Community of St. Sabina said it believes the accusations are unfounded.

“(W)e boldly stand behind the integrity, passion, work, and ministry of our Sr. Pastor, Rev. Michael Pfleger.

His ministry spans over 45 years and he has maintained his mission of Luke 4:18, ‘to proclaim the good news to the poor, proclaim freedom to the prisoners, sight to the blind, and set the oppressed free,’ reaching thousands of citizens in the city of Chicago and worldwide,” the cabinet said in a statement.

The cabinet said it understands that there is a protocol and process the Archdiocese must undertake, but believes Pfleger will be “fully exonerated.”

Father Pfleger, 71, was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago on May 14, 1975. In 1981, at the age of 31, he became the youngest full pastor in the diocese when he was appointed pastor of Saint Sabina. Since 1968, Father Pfleger has lived and ministered in the African-American community on both the west and south sides of Chicago, according to his bio on St. Sabina’s website.

FULL LETTER: